Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

