American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

