Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47,478 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.01. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

