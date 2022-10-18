Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.