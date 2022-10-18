NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.