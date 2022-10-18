Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 214,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.