Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $316.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

