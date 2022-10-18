Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 4.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $316.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.