Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 386,287 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $119,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.