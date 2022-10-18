Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after buying an additional 1,894,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $368.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

