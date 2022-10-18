1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $223,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

