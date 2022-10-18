1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

INTC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

