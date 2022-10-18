Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.70.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

