Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $736.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

