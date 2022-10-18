Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.