Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

