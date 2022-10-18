Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $803,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

