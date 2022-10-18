GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,979 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

