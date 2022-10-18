Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

