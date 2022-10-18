Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 184 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $435.37 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

