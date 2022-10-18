The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

