Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 77,806 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 318.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,806 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

