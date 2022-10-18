Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $303.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

