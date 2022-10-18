Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.