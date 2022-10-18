Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 130,641 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130,641 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $97,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

PFE stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.