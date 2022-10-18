Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

PFE stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

