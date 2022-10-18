Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 457 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.