Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 2,596 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

