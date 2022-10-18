Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

