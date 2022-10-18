Jefferies Financial Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.