Jefferies Financial Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

