US Bancorp DE Purchases 101,329 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 3.17% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $46,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 268,967 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

