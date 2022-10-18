Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $322,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $304,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

