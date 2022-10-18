Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 96,526 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,526 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Digital Realty Trust worth $93,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

