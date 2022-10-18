US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.27% of Travelers Companies worth $109,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

