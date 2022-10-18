Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 196,432 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,432 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,244,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

