Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,158,964 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 419.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of DexCom worth $106,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 307.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 169.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 480,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 236.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 313.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom Stock Performance

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

