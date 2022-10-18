Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 46,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 75,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

