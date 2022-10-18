Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.67.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

