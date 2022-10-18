Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 659 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

