Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $315.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.21 and its 200 day moving average is $451.93. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.