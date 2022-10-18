Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

ROP stock opened at $370.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

