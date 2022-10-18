Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $354.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.97. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $200.74 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.