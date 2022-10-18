Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.6 %

ITW opened at $190.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.65.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

