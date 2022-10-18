Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

