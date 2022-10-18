American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 2.0 %

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.