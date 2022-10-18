Essex LLC Has $453,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

