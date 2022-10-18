Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.7 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $134.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.