Empirical Finance LLC Buys 914 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

