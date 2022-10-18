US Bancorp DE Sells 2,169 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $56,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.