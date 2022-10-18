Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,747.49 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,864.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,979.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,514.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

